A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off the island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)said. The quake, which struck at 10:52 a.m. (2152 GMT on Tuesday), was located 175 miles (282 km) southwest Fiji’s capital, Suva, at a shallow depth of 9.4 miles (15 km), the USGS said. theglobeandmail 11:57:00 PM CET