Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Tsunami warning issued after magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off coast of Fiji

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off the island nation of Fiji on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS)said. The quake, which struck at 10:52 a.m. (2152 GMT on Tuesday), was located 175 miles (282 km) southwest Fiji’s capital, Suva, at a shallow depth of 9.4 miles (15 km), the USGS said.

theglobeandmail 11:57:00 PM CET

Update: 3:54PM ROPATE Kauvesi has been replaced as 7s team manager. more...

fijitimes 4:58:00 AM CET

