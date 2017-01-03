|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
|
|
Myanmar blames fabricated stories, misleading pictures about Rakhine state
|
YANGON， Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar government has heavily blamed some fabricated stories and incorrectly captioned pictures for creating misunderstanding about Myanmar's Rakhine state to the rest of the world. The official Global New Light of Myanmar said on Tuesday that the fake news posted on....
sinacom 5:24:00 AM CET
|
|
|