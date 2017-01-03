Main Menu

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Oil prices rise as markets eye OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts

SEOUL Oil prices rose in the first trading hours of 2017, buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will be effective in draining a global supply glut. International Brent crude oil prices LCOc1 were up 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $56.

reuters 9:20:00 AM CET

Oil production cut: Oil majors may sabotage deal —Analyst

vanguardngr 3:03:00 AM CET

Nigeria (3)

Russian Federation (3)

Niger Delta(NG)

Kenneth Maxwell (1)

Jane Chung (1)

Richard Pullin (1)

International Brent (1)

Lukman Otunuga (1)

Ric Spooner (1)

New Year (1)

OPEC (15)

Petroleum Exporting Countries (2)

West Texas Intermediate (1)

National Oil Co (1)

Federal Government (1)

