Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Four children die in Texas after chemical gas poisons home
AUSTIN, Texas Four minors died from chemical gas poisoning after a resident tried to fumigate a home in Amarillo, Texas with pesticide, fire officials told local media. A 17-year-old was found dead at the scene and three other children were transported to an area hospital where they later died, the Amarillo Globe-News reported.
reuters 1:33:00 AM CET
