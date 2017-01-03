Main Menu

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Four children die in Texas after chemical gas poisons home

AUSTIN, Texas Four minors died from chemical gas poisoning after a resident tried to fumigate a home in Amarillo, Texas with pesticide, fire officials told local media. A 17-year-old was found dead at the scene and three other children were transported to an area hospital where they later died, the Amarillo Globe-News reported.

reuters 1:33:00 AM CET

Gas poisoning in Texas leaves four children dead

ChinaPost 6:52:00 PM CET

