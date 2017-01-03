|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
US factory activity hit 2-year high in December
WASHINGTON (AP) " U.S. manufacturing activity expanded for the fourth straight month in December, as new orders and production jumped in a positive sign for economic growth. The Institute for Supply Management says its manufacturing index came in at 54.7 last month, up from 53.2 in November and the highest reading of 2016.
