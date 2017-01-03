|News ClusterEnglish
Nigeria to close capital's airport for 6 weeks from 8 March
|
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to close the airport in the capital Abuja for six weeks from 8 March to repair its runway, the aviation ministry said on Tuesday, pushing the move back later than previously scheduled. The decision to shut the airport and divert Abuja-bound flights to Kaduna, an....
