|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
|
|
Charleston church shooter found competent to stand trial again
|
Charleston (United States) (AFP) - Convicted church killer Dylann Roof was found competent to stand trial for a second time Monday, allowing jurors to consider whether he should be imprisoned for life or put to death. The decision means the sentencing phase of his trial, now set to begin on Wednesday, can go ahead.
news-yahoo 3:00:00 AM CET
|
|
|