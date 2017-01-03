Main Menu

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Charleston church shooter found competent to stand trial again

Charleston (United States) (AFP) - Convicted church killer Dylann Roof was found competent to stand trial for a second time Monday, allowing jurors to consider whether he should be imprisoned for life or put to death. The decision means the sentencing phase of his trial, now set to begin on Wednesday, can go ahead.

