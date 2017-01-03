|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
|
|
The Latest: Tornado threat shifts east across South
|
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in the South (all times local): 5:30 p.m. Severe weather is exiting Louisiana in time for the Sugar Bowl game Monday night between Auburn University and the University of Oklahoma, but thunderstorms and some tornadoes remain a threat in southern Alabama, southwest Georgia and northwest Florida.
news-yahoo 1:16:00 AM CET
|
|
|