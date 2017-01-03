|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Armed opposition freezing preparations to Astana talks — Free Syrian Army
BEIRUT, January 3. /TASS/. Armed groups of the Syrian opposition have requested "compliance with the truce agreement" from Damascus. According to a joint statement of 12 organizations headed by the so-called Free Syrian Army, which was published by Al Arabiya TV channel, they are "freezing all....
itartass_en 6:09:00 AM CET
