Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Armed opposition freezing preparations to Astana talks — Free Syrian Army

BEIRUT, January 3. /TASS/. Armed groups of the Syrian opposition have requested "compliance with the truce agreement" from Damascus. According to a joint statement of 12 organizations headed by the so-called Free Syrian Army, which was published by Al Arabiya TV channel, they are "freezing all....

itartass_en 6:09:00 AM CET

'Ceasefire Violations' in Syria: Rebels suspend negotiations

thedailystarBD 7:19:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (9)

Flag
Turkey (7)

Flag
Kazakhstan (6)

Flag
Russian Federation (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dimashq(SY)

Hama(SY)

Idlib(SY)

Istanbul(TR)

Astana(KZ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (1)

Abdul Rahman (1)

Fateh al-Sham (1)

Khan Sheikhun (1)

Faylaq al-Sham (1)

Murad Brigade (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Free Syrian Army (2)

Al Arabiya (1)

The Independent (1)

Human Rights Watch (1)

Britain-based Syrian Observatory (1)

Hezbollah (1)

SANA (1)

Army of Islam (1)

Anadolu Ajansi (1)

Al-Watan (1)

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.