Tuesday, January 3, 2017
FIS president opposed to suspending Russian ski team over doping scandal
MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. President of the International Ski Federation (FIS), Gian-Franco Kasper, has spoken out against banning Russia’s national team from the competitions over the doping scandal. "We should not suspend those who are innocent," the Dutschlandfunk website quotes him as saying.
itartass_en 3:01:00 PM CET
