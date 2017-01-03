Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Top 37 US scientists ask Trump to abide by Iran nuclear deal

“We urge you to preserve this critical US strategic asset,” reads the letter, which was sent to Trump on Monday, according to The New York Times. The signatories included Nobel laureates, original designers of nuclear weapons, former White House science advisers, and the chief executive of the world’s largest general society of scientists.

iran-daily 10:08:00 AM CET

Iran okays 29 companies for energy projects

iafrica 11:48:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (17)

Flag
Russian Federation (3)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

New York City(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Richard L. Garwin (2)

Martin Hellman (1)

Robert J. Goldston (1)

United States (1)

Sinopec International (1)

Siegfried S. Hecker (1)

Scott Kemp (1)

Frank von Hippel (1)

Rush D. Holt (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Princeton University (2)

Gazprom (2)

Stanford University (2)

Mitsubishi Corporation (1)

White House (1)

Oil Company (1)

MIT (1)

Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (1)

Gas Corporation (1)

International Atomic Energy Agency (1)

The Nation (1)

South Pars (1)

New York Times (1)

IBM (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

JRCNuclearSecurity

JRCSafeguards

Nuclear

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.