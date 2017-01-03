|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Top 37 US scientists ask Trump to abide by Iran nuclear deal
“We urge you to preserve this critical US strategic asset,” reads the letter, which was sent to Trump on Monday, according to The New York Times. The signatories included Nobel laureates, original designers of nuclear weapons, former White House science advisers, and the chief executive of the world’s largest general society of scientists.
iran-daily 10:08:00 AM CET
