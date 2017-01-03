|News ClusterEnglish

Tuesday, January 3, 2017
FTSE LIVE: December's Santa Rally on the FTSE shows no sign of abating
Nicholas Hyett, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, explained: 'Banks are also among the top risers today after global regulators delayed the sign off of new rules on bank capitalisation. 'Importantly, the delay means that the Trump administration, which has in the past suggested it wants to....
dailymail 2:16:00 PM CET
