Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Ford cancels Mexico plant. Will create 700 U.S. jobs in 'vote of confidence' in Trump
Ford is canceling plans to build a new plant in Mexico. It will invest $700 million in Michigan instead, creating 700 new U.S. jobs. Ford CEO Mark Fields said the investment is a "vote of confidence" in the pro-business environment president-elect Donald Trump is creating. However, he stressed Ford did not do any sort of special deal with Trump.
cnn 5:09:00 PM CET
