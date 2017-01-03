Main Menu

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Ford cancels Mexico plant. Will create 700 U.S. jobs in 'vote of confidence' in Trump

Ford is canceling plans to build a new plant in Mexico. It will invest $700 million in Michigan instead, creating 700 new U.S. jobs. Ford CEO Mark Fields said the investment is a "vote of confidence" in the pro-business environment president-elect Donald Trump is creating. However, he stressed Ford did not do any sort of special deal with Trump.

cnn 5:09:00 PM CET

Trump threatens 'big border tax' on GM over Chevy Cruze production

news-yahoo 2:23:00 PM CET

UPDATE 3-Trump assails GM over car production in Mexico, threatens tax

reuters 6:01:00 PM CET

Trump scores a victory as Ford aborts planned Mexico plant

smh 10:41:00 PM CET

Ford Cancels Plan to Build New Mexican Plant, Adds US Jobs

ABCnews 11:48:00 PM CET

United States (31)

Mexico (12)

Detroit(US)

Washington(US)

Ohio(US)

Mexico City(MX)

