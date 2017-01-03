Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Williamson leads New Zealand to comfortable T20 Pakistan win

Kane Williamson belted 73 off 55 balls as New Zealand cruised to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 match in Napier on Tuesday. New Zealand chased down their 142-run target with two overs to spare as captain Williamson held the innings together with support from Colin de Grandhomme after the first four wickets fell cheaply.

afp-english 11:38:00 AM CET

Williamson guides New Zealand to win in 1st T20I

expressindia 2:50:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
New Zealand (9)

Flag
Bangladesh (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Kane Williamson (2)

Shakib Al Hasan (1)

New Zealand (4)

Colin de Grandhomme (2)

Corey Anderson (1)

Mustafizur Rahman (1)

Colin Munro (1)

Neil Broom (1)

Tom Bruce (1)

Lockie Ferguson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.