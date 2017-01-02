Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Samajwadi Party's war moves to Election Commission for cycle symbol

New Delhi/Lucknow: The faction war in the ruling Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh on Monday reached the Election Commission with Mulayam Singh Yadav staking claim over the 'cycle' symbol, a day after he was deposed from the post of president by the group headed by his son Akhilesh Yadav.

timesofoman 7:38:00 PM CET

Modi's BJP sees opening amid Samajwadi family feud

straitstimesSG 10:44:00 PM CET

LIVE! In open letter, AIADMK asks Chinnamma to become general secretary

rediff 8:20:00 AM CET

Who will ride Samajwadi Party cycle? Mulayam Singh Yadav to meet EC today, say reports

financialexpress 6:31:00 AM CET

Mulayam Singh isolated at the top; kin and colleagues join exodus to Akhilesh Yadav camp

financialexpress 8:03:00 AM CET

Ready to become a villain for Mulayam: Amar Singh on SP feud with Akhilesh Yadav

financialexpress 9:35:00 AM CET

