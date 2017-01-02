|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 2, 2017
|
|
Samajwadi Party's war moves to Election Commission for cycle symbol
|
New Delhi/Lucknow: The faction war in the ruling Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh on Monday reached the Election Commission with Mulayam Singh Yadav staking claim over the 'cycle' symbol, a day after he was deposed from the post of president by the group headed by his son Akhilesh Yadav.
timesofoman 7:38:00 PM CET
|
|
|