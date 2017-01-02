A 101-room mansion and artworks worth €18.3 million were acquired by an African tyrant’s son through embezzlement, a French court will hear today. Teodorin Obiang, whose father has been president of Equatorial Guinea since 1979, will go on trial in Paris accused of using public money to buy €110 million (£94 million) worth of French assets. thetimes 1:09:00 AM CET