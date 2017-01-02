Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Despot’s son on trial over €110m theft

A 101-room mansion and artworks worth €18.3 million were acquired by an African tyrant’s son through embezzlement, a French court will hear today. Teodorin Obiang, whose father has been president of Equatorial Guinea since 1979, will go on trial in Paris accused of using public money to buy €110 million (£94 million) worth of French assets.

Son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial in France

