Monday, January 2, 2017
UPDATE 1-New U.S. Congress prepares to undo Obamacare, weigh Trump personnel picks
WASHINGTON A new, Republican-controlled U.S. Congress convenes on Tuesday eager to repeal major portions of President Barack Obama's healthcare law and roll back environmental and financial industry regulations, but could quickly become embroiled in fights over President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet choices.
reuters 11:32:00 PM CET
