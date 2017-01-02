|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 2, 2017
Beijing welcomed 2017 from beneath a blanket of smog
Beijing residents rang in the New Year from deep inside a cloud of hazardous smog. Air pollution in northern China was so heavy over the weekend that authorities on Sunday canceled dozens of flights at Beijing's main airport and suspended buses from the capital to neighboring cities, the airport said in a statement.
news-yahoo 12:08:00 AM CET
