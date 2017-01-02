Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Beijing welcomed 2017 from beneath a blanket of smog

Beijing residents rang in the New Year from deep inside a cloud of hazardous smog. Air pollution in northern China was so heavy over the weekend that authorities on Sunday canceled dozens of flights at Beijing's main airport and suspended buses from the capital to neighboring cities, the airport said in a statement.

news-yahoo 12:08:00 AM CET

China's investment in U.S. in new year expected to grow fast

peopledaily 3:30:00 AM CET

China: HK must not be used to disturb mainland

manilatimes 2:51:00 PM CET

'Won't allow Hong Kong to be used as subversion base'

timesofindia 5:34:00 AM CET

China starts 2017 engulfed in smog, issues pollution alerts

CBC 6:11:00 PM CET

Smog in northern China shuts highways, causes cancelled flights

AsiaOne 5:38:00 AM CET

Flights scrubbed, highways closed as smog shrouds northern China

japantimes 2:55:00 AM CET

Beijing enjoys brief respite, but choking smog likely to return on Tuesday

business-times 11:31:00 PM CET

Flag
China (29)

Flag
United States (11)

Shanghai(CN)

Leung Chun-ying (2)

Xi Jinping (1)

Donald Trump (1)

Hong Kong (19)

Zhang Xiaoming (2)

Hong Kong Chief Executive (1)

Xinhua News Agency (3)

World Health Organization (3)

People's Daily (2)

Beijing Capital International Airport (1)

