Monday, January 2, 2017
|
|
Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc
|
Bangkok (AFP) - A French tourist was bitten by a crocodile inside a Thai national park as she tried to get close to the fearsome animal to take a selfie, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Khao Yai, a popular national park filled with dense jungle hiking trails and waterfalls three hours north of Bangkok.
|
|
|