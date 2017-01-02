Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 2, 2017

Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc

Bangkok (AFP) - A French tourist was bitten by a crocodile inside a Thai national park as she tried to get close to the fearsome animal to take a selfie, an official said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Khao Yai, a popular national park filled with dense jungle hiking trails and waterfalls three hours north of Bangkok.

news-yahoo 6:24:00 AM CET

Snap! Selfie-seeking tourist bitten by Thai croc

tribune 8:05:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Thailand (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bangkok(TH)

Help about this topicRelated People

Physique Sports Federation Championship (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

High Commission (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.