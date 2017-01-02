Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 2, 2017

Federer wins 1st match on return, Switzerland beats Britain

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer returned from six months on the sidelines with a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Monday and lead Switzerland to an opening win over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament. The 17-time major winner missed the French Open last year, ending a....

news-yahoo 3:11:00 PM CET

Hopman Cup 2017: Roger Federer's emotional, winning return

smh 2:09:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (9)

Flag
United Kingdom (6)

Flag
Switzerland (5)

Flag
France (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Perth(AU)

Melbourne(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Roger Federer (4)

Heather Watson (1)

Martina Hingis (1)

Andrea Petkovic (1)

Milos Raonic (1)

Richard Gasquet (1)

Kristina Mladenovic (1)

Novak Djokovic (1)

Dan Evans (2)

Belinda Benic (1)

Alexander Zverev (1)

Miroslava Vavrinec (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Australian Open (4)

Grand Slam (2)

U.S. Open (1)

Roland-Garros (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.