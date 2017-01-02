|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 2, 2017
|
|
Federer wins 1st match on return, Switzerland beats Britain
|
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Roger Federer returned from six months on the sidelines with a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Monday and lead Switzerland to an opening win over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament. The 17-time major winner missed the French Open last year, ending a....
news-yahoo 3:11:00 PM CET
|
|
|