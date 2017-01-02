Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Mexicans block roads, stations to protest gasoline hikes

Protestors block Insurgentes Avenue during an hours-long blockade at one of the city's oldest gas stations in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Protesters are blocking roads and stations to protest a government price deregulation that sent the price of fuel up by as much as 20 percent over the weekend.

news-yahoo 9:15:00 PM CET

Mexicans march to protest rise in gasoline prices

afp-english 7:04:00 AM CET

Mexico (8)

Ciudad de México(MX)

Mexico City(MX)

Enrique Peña Nieto (3)

Donald Trump (1)

Dulce Maria Coeta (1)

