Monday, January 2, 2017

Britain to build 17 towns and villages to ease housing squeeze

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government announced plans on Monday to build 17 new towns and villages across the English countryside in a bid to ease a chronic housing shortage. The new "garden" communities - from Cumbria in the north to Cornwall on England's southern-most tip - would be part of a....

news-yahoo 12:27:00 PM CET

Fourteen garden villages to be built in England totalling 48,000 homes

guardian 1:25:00 AM CET

Fourteen garden villages to be built in England, creating 48,000 new homes

taipeitimes 5:59:00 PM CET

