|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Monday, January 2, 2017
|
|
Israel says will not release bodies of slain Hamas men
|
JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday ruled that it would not release to their families the bodies of Hamas militants killed during attacks on Israelis but would instead bury them, the government said. The decision by the security cabinet followed the release on Saturday by the Palestinian group of video....
manilatimes 2:51:00 PM CET
|
|
|