Monday, January 2, 2017

Israel says will not release bodies of slain Hamas men

JERUSALEM: Israel on Sunday ruled that it would not release to their families the bodies of Hamas militants killed during attacks on Israelis but would instead bury them, the government said. The decision by the security cabinet followed the release on Saturday by the Palestinian group of video....

manilatimes 2:51:00 PM CET

occupied Palestinian territory: B’Tselem survey maps “Judaization” of the neighborhood of Batan al-Hawa, East Jerusalem

reliefWeb 5:36:00 AM CET

Julie Bishop and Palestinian ambassador hit back at Tony Abbott's Israel-Palestine comments

smh 8:00:00 AM CET

