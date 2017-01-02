In-form West Brom accepted Hull's gifts to pile more misery on the Tigers. Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley cashed in on errors before James Morrison clinched a 3-1 win for the Baggies at The Hawthorns. Robert Snodgrass had given Hull a first-half lead, but the Tigers beat themselves during a second half littered with costly defensive mistakes. itv 6:55:00 PM CET