Monday, January 2, 2017

Premier League match report: West Bromwich Albion 3-1 Hull City

In-form West Brom accepted Hull's gifts to pile more misery on the Tigers. Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley cashed in on errors before James Morrison clinched a 3-1 win for the Baggies at The Hawthorns. Robert Snodgrass had given Hull a first-half lead, but the Tigers beat themselves during a second half littered with costly defensive mistakes.

West Brom 3-1 Hull: Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley and James Morrison inspire Baggies - 5 things we learned

