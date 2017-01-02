Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Iran, Egypt review diplomatic ties

Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – Newly-appointed Head of Egyptian Interest Section Yaser Osman and head of Iran Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) Ali Akbar Salehi on Sunday reviewed diplomatic relations. According to IAEO public relations office, the two officials exchanged views about regional situation, international cooperation and diplomatic ties.

irna 5:04:00 AM CET

Iran inaugurates small-caliber ammunition production line

iran-daily 6:43:00 PM CET

