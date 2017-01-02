|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 2, 2017
Iran, Egypt review diplomatic ties
Tehran, Jan 1, IRNA – Newly-appointed Head of Egyptian Interest Section Yaser Osman and head of Iran Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) Ali Akbar Salehi on Sunday reviewed diplomatic relations. According to IAEO public relations office, the two officials exchanged views about regional situation, international cooperation and diplomatic ties.
irna 5:04:00 AM CET
