Dangal day 10: Aamir Khan ’s film has enjoyed a great second week, collecting over Rs 20 crore from Monday till Saturday. On Sunday (day 10), however, the film crossed even that mark by picking up Rs 31.27 crore. That’s only Rs 3 crore less than what it reaped at the box office on its first Sunday, according to Bollywood Hungama. financialexpress 3:42:00 PM CET