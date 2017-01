PM Narendra Modi to address parivartan rally in Lucknow today: Will he hit out at Samajwadi Party? Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this file image. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address a ‘parivartan rally’ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, his first in the year 2017. To be held at the Ramabai Ambedkar grounds, the BJP reportedly hopes to see a turnout of over 10 lakh people — double the capacity of the 80 acre ground. expressindia 5:40:00 AM CET Be warned! PM Modi sounds poll bugle in UP, next few months will be loud and dirty financialexpress 2:10:00 PM CET