Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 2, 2017

Daesh suicide bomber kills at least 36 in Baghdad

BAGHDAD—A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by Daesh hours after French President François Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital. The bomb went off in a fruit and vegetable market that....

TorontoStar 3:21:00 PM CET

Islamic State kills 24 with Baghdad car bomb, briefly cuts road to Mosul

reuters 7:29:00 PM CET

In Iraq, Hollande hopes for 'year of victory against terrorism'

ynetnews 10:44:00 AM CET

Hollande says IS battle in Iraq prevents attacks in Europe

middle-east-online_en 1:44:00 PM CET

In Iraq, Hollande Says IS Battle Prevents Attacks at Home

naharnet-en 9:15:00 AM CET

Baghdad Suicide Car Bomb Blast Kills 17

naharnet-en 11:16:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iraq (25)

Flag
France (13)

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

François Hollande (5)

Fuad Maasum (3)

Ahmed Rasheed (1)

Moqtada Sadr (1)

Mark Trevelyan (1)

Saleem al-Jubouri (1)

Saddam Hussein (1)

Jean-Yves Le Drian (1)

Haider al-Abadi (4)

Sabah al-Numani (1)

Saif Hameed (1)

Asaad Hashim (1)

Ali Abbas (1)

Ali Dodah (1)

North Karama (1)

Stephen Kalin (1)

Isabel Coles (1)

Deadly Baghdad (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (10)

Interior Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

OffshoreOilGas

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.