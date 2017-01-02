|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 2, 2017
Daesh suicide bomber kills at least 36 in Baghdad
BAGHDAD—A suicide bomber driving a pickup loaded with explosives struck a bustling market in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least 36 people in an attack claimed by Daesh hours after French President François Hollande arrived in the Iraqi capital. The bomb went off in a fruit and vegetable market that....
TorontoStar 3:21:00 PM CET
