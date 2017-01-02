|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 2, 2017
Thakur’s removal was a logical consequence: Lodha
The removal of Anurag Thakur as the BCCI president was a logical consequence by the Supreme Court, Justice R.M. Lodha said on Monday. “Once committee’s reforms were accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18 order, it had to be implemented. This is a logical consequence,” Justice Lodha told the media here.
Hindu 10:37:00 AM CET
