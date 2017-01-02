Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, January 2, 2017

Thakur’s removal was a logical consequence: Lodha

The removal of Anurag Thakur as the BCCI president was a logical consequence by the Supreme Court, Justice R.M. Lodha said on Monday. “Once committee’s reforms were accepted by the Supreme Court in its July 18 order, it had to be implemented. This is a logical consequence,” Justice Lodha told the media here.

Hindu 10:37:00 AM CET

Top Indian cricket officials removed for stalling reforms

stabroeknews 1:10:00 PM CET

SC sacks BCCI chief, secretary ; Anurag Thakur says ‘all the best’

expressindia 5:51:00 PM CET

My role in BCCI is over, says Shirke after sacking

rediff 10:00:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (14)

Flag
United Kingdom (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

New Delhi(IN)

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Anurag Thakur (6)

Ajay Shirke (3)

Rajendra Mal Lodha (1)

Gopal Subramanian (1)

Shashank Manohar (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (16)

Premier League (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.