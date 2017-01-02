Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Trump claims to have more information on Russian hacking

January 1, 2017, 6:09 PM A plane carrying expelled Russian diplomats took off from Washington early on New Year's Day. Hours earlier, Donald Trump continued to openly doubt intelligence saying Russia interfered in the election and even claimed he himself would release more information on the hacking this week.

CBSnews 12:59:00 AM CET

Testing times for US foreign policy

straitstimesSG 10:44:00 PM CET

Trump to continue making news, policy via unconventional Twitter

business-times 12:44:00 AM CET

Trump spokesman: President-elect wants more info on Russia

washtimes 3:03:00 PM CET

