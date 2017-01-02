|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, January 2, 2017
Trump claims to have more information on Russian hacking
January 1, 2017, 6:09 PM A plane carrying expelled Russian diplomats took off from Washington early on New Year's Day. Hours earlier, Donald Trump continued to openly doubt intelligence saying Russia interfered in the election and even claimed he himself would release more information on the hacking this week.
CBSnews 12:59:00 AM CET
