Monday, January 2, 2017
Indonesian tourist boat captain held after deadly fire
The Zahro Express became engulfed by fire on Sunday shortly after it set off from Jakarta carrying about 250 local holidaymakers to celebrate the New Year on the nearby resort island of Tidung. Panicked passengers fought over life jackets and jumped into the sea as the huge blaze tore through the....
BangkokPost 8:07:00 AM CET
