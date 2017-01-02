Main Menu

Monday, January 2, 2017

Indonesian tourist boat captain held after deadly fire

The Zahro Express became engulfed by fire on Sunday shortly after it set off from Jakarta carrying about 250 local holidaymakers to celebrate the New Year on the nearby resort island of Tidung. Panicked passengers fought over life jackets and jumped into the sea as the huge blaze tore through the....

BangkokPost 8:07:00 AM CET

Greater Jakarta: Sumarsono to install 1,475 city officials

JakartaPost 10:10:00 PM CET

23 dead in Indonesia boat accident: Official

AsiaOne 5:38:00 AM CET

Indonesia (4)

Tonny Budiono (1)

Jakarta Employment Board (1)

Zahro Express (1)

Muhammad Nali (1)

Argo Yuwono (1)

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (1)

City Council (1)

MaritimeSafetyWorld

ManMadeDisasters

