Sunday, January 1, 2017

Thousands in Hong Kong march for pro-democracy lawmakers

BEIJING — Police in Hong Kong say nearly 5,000 people have marched in a New Year’s Day (Jan 1) protest against an attempt by the government to disqualify four pro-democracy lawmakers. The Hong Kong government has started legal proceedings against the four recently elected legislators, who altered....

Thousands march in Hong Kong to protest bid to unseat lawmakers

