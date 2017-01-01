|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Thousands in Hong Kong march for pro-democracy lawmakers
BEIJING — Police in Hong Kong say nearly 5,000 people have marched in a New Year’s Day (Jan 1) protest against an attempt by the government to disqualify four pro-democracy lawmakers. The Hong Kong government has started legal proceedings against the four recently elected legislators, who altered....
todayonline 2:35:00 PM CET
