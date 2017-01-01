|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Olivier Giroud 'work of art' in top 5 goals of my Arsenal reign, says Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger described Olivier Giroud’s wonder-goal as a work of art and one of the top five goals of his 20-year Read More "Every striker is certainly remembered for one or two or three special goals and that will certainly remain with him forever. “He brings the unexpected and we all come to football to get the unexpected.
themirror 9:41:00 PM CET
