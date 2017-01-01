Main Menu

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Arsenal 0-0 Crystal Palace live score and goal updates from the Emirates

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace (Giroud) Oh my. What a goal from Giroud. Think Mkhitaryan’s goal from the other day - but better. And not just because he was onside. The Gunners striker flicked the ball over his head scorpion style, over the keeper and in off the bar. He’s more than made up for his miss earlier with that one.

themirror 5:22:00 PM CET

Who scored it better? Olivier Giroud's scorpion kick goal v Henrikh Mkhitaryan's scorpion kick goal

themirror 6:54:00 PM CET

Goal as art: Wenger appreciates Giroud’s ’scorpion’

montrealgazette 11:02:00 PM CET

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace PLAYER RATINGS: Alex Iwobi excels at No.10 in Mesut Ozil's absence

themirror 7:40:00 PM CET

Arsenal 2-0 Crystal Palace live score and goal updates from the Emirates

themirror 6:38:00 PM CET

