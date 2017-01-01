GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace (Giroud) Oh my. What a goal from Giroud. Think Mkhitaryan’s goal from the other day - but better. And not just because he was onside. The Gunners striker flicked the ball over his head scorpion style, over the keeper and in off the bar. He’s more than made up for his miss earlier with that one. themirror 5:22:00 PM CET