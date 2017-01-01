|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 1, 2017
|
|
23 dead as Indonesia passenger boat catches fire: official
|
Rescuers search a charred remains of a passenger boat after it caught fire while ferrying around 200 people off the coast of Jakarta to Tidung island, a tourist destination 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the capital on January 1, 2017 (AFP Photo/DYAHFRAGMA) Jakarta (AFP) - At least 23 people have....
news-yahoo 10:22:00 AM CET
|
|
|
|