Sunday, January 1, 2017
Parcel bomb at far-right bookshop wounds Italian policeman
ROME (Reuters) - A parcel bomb with a timer exploded early Sunday morning in front of a Florence bookstore run by a neo-fascist group, seriously wounding a policeman trying defuse the device, authorities said. Anti-terrorism police discovered the package while patrolling sensitive sites and called....
news-yahoo 2:14:00 PM CET
