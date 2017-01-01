Main Menu

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Parcel bomb at far-right bookshop wounds Italian policeman

ROME (Reuters) - A parcel bomb with a timer exploded early Sunday morning in front of a Florence bookstore run by a neo-fascist group, seriously wounding a policeman trying defuse the device, authorities said. Anti-terrorism police discovered the package while patrolling sensitive sites and called....

Italy (4)

Florence(IT)

Gianluca Iannone (2)

Steve Scherer (2)

Alberto Intini (1)

