Sunday, January 1, 2017

Martial, Pogba score late as Man United beats Middlesbrough

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jose Mourinho's year looked like ending badly before his Manchester United team scored two goals in the closing minutes to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Anthony Martial struck in the 85th minute at Old Trafford, quickly followed by Paul....

news-yahoo 3:53:00 PM CET

Listen to me, not your agent, Mourinho tells Martial

expressindia 11:36:00 AM CET

