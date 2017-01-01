|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Martial, Pogba score late as Man United beats Middlesbrough
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jose Mourinho's year looked like ending badly before his Manchester United team scored two goals in the closing minutes to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Anthony Martial struck in the 85th minute at Old Trafford, quickly followed by Paul....
news-yahoo 3:53:00 PM CET
