Sunday, January 1, 2017

Islamic State attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven

By Isabel Coles and Ali al-Rubaie. MOSUL/HILLA, Iraq (Reuters) - Islamic State attacked an Iraqi police checkpoint near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday, killing seven policemen as government forces in the north made more gains against the militants in Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country.

news-yahoo 2:46:00 PM CET

Iraq's resumed assault on IS in Mosul makes gains

news-yahoo 1:54:00 AM CET

Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Baghdad, Istanbul

sinacom 10:59:00 AM CET

Multiple casualties as bombing rocks Najaf neighborhood

iran-daily 11:17:00 AM CET

Islamic State attack near Najaf kills seven police: sources

theglobeandmail 11:45:00 AM CET

