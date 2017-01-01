|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Islamic State attacks Iraqi police near Najaf, kills seven
By Isabel Coles and Ali al-Rubaie. MOSUL/HILLA, Iraq (Reuters) - Islamic State attacked an Iraqi police checkpoint near the southern city of Najaf on Sunday, killing seven policemen as government forces in the north made more gains against the militants in Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country.
