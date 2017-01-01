|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 1, 2017
|
|
Rescue work ongoing as India mine collapse toll rises to 16
|
NEW DELHI: The death toll from a mine collapse in eastern India’s Jharkhand state rose to 16 Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for the bodies of seven missing miners. A massive mound of earth caved in late Thursday at Lalmatia open cast mine, around 240 miles (390 kilometres) from the state capital Ranchi.
manilatimes 1:57:00 PM CET
|
|
|