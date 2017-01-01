Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke today at the National Executive Meet called by Ramgopal Yadav in Lucknow in the wake of the controversy that was brought to a head on Friday when Mulayam Singh, with brother Shivpal by his side sacked Akhilesh as CM and imposed a 6-year expulsion from SP on him and Ramgopal Yadav too. financialexpress 8:17:00 AM CET