Sunday, January 1, 2017
Crowds celebrate New Year across UK amid high security
|
Image caption Fireworks surrounded the London Eye during the minutes immediately after midnight. Crowds have celebrated the start of 2017 at events across the UK, under tightened security following the lorry attacks in Berlin and Nice. Around 110,000 tickets were sold for the annual fireworks display along the River Thames in London.
bbc 1:22:00 AM CET
