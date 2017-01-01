Main Menu

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Crowds celebrate New Year across UK amid high security

Image caption Fireworks surrounded the London Eye during the minutes immediately after midnight. Crowds have celebrated the start of 2017 at events across the UK, under tightened security following the lorry attacks in Berlin and Nice. Around 110,000 tickets were sold for the annual fireworks display along the River Thames in London.

bbc 1:22:00 AM CET

New Year's Eve 2016: Watch live as London fireworks welcome in 2017 with spectacular illuminations above Big Ben

themirror 12:28:00 AM CET

Liverpool are ANNOYING leaders and title-race rivals Chelsea, says Jurgen Klopp

themirror 11:45:00 PM CET

Happy New Year! London rings in 2017 with spectacular fireworks display as people around the world enjoy fantastic celebrations

dailymail 1:09:00 AM CET

