|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 1, 2017
|
|
Istanbul New Year Reina nightclub attack 'leaves 39 dead'
|
Media caption Emergency services at Istanbul nightclub attack. At least 39 people, including at least 15 foreigners, have been killed in an attack on a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey's interior minister says. A gunman opened fire in Reina nightclub at about 01:30 local time (22:30 GMT), as revellers marked the new year.
bbc 8:49:00 AM CET
|
|
|