Sunday, January 1, 2017

UK City of Culture: Fireworks and projections start Hull 2017

Image copyright PA Image caption People filled Queen Victoria Square to see Made in Hull. A spectacular display of fireworks and giant video projections has launched Hull's year as UK City of Culture. More than 25,000 people descended on the city's waterfront for the display, which organisers claimed to be bigger than London's New Year's Eve show.

bbc 11:00:00 PM CET

Hull ready to take UK City of Culture 2017 crown with a bang

telegraph 5:03:00 AM CET

