Sunday, January 1, 2017
UK City of Culture: Fireworks and projections start Hull 2017
Image copyright PA Image caption People filled Queen Victoria Square to see Made in Hull. A spectacular display of fireworks and giant video projections has launched Hull's year as UK City of Culture. More than 25,000 people descended on the city's waterfront for the display, which organisers claimed to be bigger than London's New Year's Eve show.
bbc 11:00:00 PM CET
