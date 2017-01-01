|News ClusterEnglish
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Drunk Canada pilot arrested in cockpit before take-off
A pilot who was drunk in the cockpit has been arrested shortly before take-off in Canada. Two hours after his arrest, the 37-year-old man was found to have more than three times the legal limit of alcohol in his body. His plane, part of the Sunwing budget airline, later left Calgary for Cancun, Mexico, with a different pilot.
bbc 10:36:00 AM CET
