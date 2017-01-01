|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Sunday, January 1, 2017
|
|
Small Planes Collide Mid-Air in Texas, Killing at Least 1
|
Yahoo!-ABC News Network © 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. At least one person has been killed after two small planes collided in midair over McKinney, The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.
ABCnews 2:38:00 AM CET
|
|
|