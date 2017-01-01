Main Menu

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Small Planes Collide Mid-Air in Texas, Killing at Least 1

Yahoo!-ABC News Network © 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. At least one person has been killed after two small planes collided in midair over McKinney, The Federal Aviation Administration says the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near Aero Country Airport. The airport is about 35 miles north of downtown Dallas.

ABCnews 2:38:00 AM CET

Private Texas airport sees two small planes collide and leaves three dead

dailymail 5:59:00 PM CET

