Saturday, December 31, 2016
Trump Threatens Relations with Taiwan; Beijing ‘Extremely Concerned’
A few days after the telephone call with the Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, the president-elect alluded to dissatisfaction between factors of the monetary policies of the Chinese and their ambiguous position with North Korea. According to the Global Times, "In response to Trump's provocations,....
watchingamerica 7:20:00 PM CET
