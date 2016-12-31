Main Menu

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Trump Threatens Relations with Taiwan; Beijing ‘Extremely Concerned’

A few days after the telephone call with the Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, the president-elect alluded to dissatisfaction between factors of the monetary policies of the Chinese and their ambiguous position with North Korea. According to the Global Times, "In response to Trump's provocations,....

watchingamerica 7:20:00 PM CET

China blocks Indian move to blacklist Masood Azhar Pakistan 31-Dec-16

dailytimesPK 12:51:00 AM CET

China Bans Its Ivory Trade, Moving Against Elephant Poaching

nytimes 12:28:00 AM CET

China to ban ivory trade by end of 2017

manilatimes 3:22:00 AM CET

China says it will shut down ivory trade by end of 2017

cameroononline 2:16:00 PM CET

Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

peopledaily 1:28:00 PM CET

China says "Sky Net" campaign recovers $331 mln in corruption losses

jpost 7:43:00 AM CET

AP Photos: People around the world ring in 2017

nzherald 11:31:00 PM CET

On land and sea, a year of building power bases

khaleejtimes 5:37:00 PM CET

CCTV launches global platform in Xi push to rebrand China

asiatimes 4:22:00 PM CET

Int'l experts, media hail Chinese president's congratulation on newly-launched Chinese media group

sinacom 4:31:00 PM CET

Panama sees no change in Taiwan, China ties despite Trump

news-yahoo 1:01:00 AM CET

Taiwan leader urges China for ‘calm’ talks as pressure grows

kuwaittimes 9:01:00 PM CET

Dec 31, 2016 1:25AM ESTpublished: Dec 31, 2016 1:25AM EST

theglobeandmail 7:33:00 AM CET

China aims to cut coal capacity by 800 mil. tons

ChinaPost 7:24:00 PM CET

China's coal-producing province to slash PM2.5 pollution

sinacom 8:51:00 AM CET

