Saturday, December 31, 2016
Vermont Utility Finds Russian-linked Malware on a Laptop
BURLINGTON, VT. — A Vermont electric utility has confirmed it found on one of its laptops a malware code the U.S. government says is used by Russian hackers. The Burlington Electric Department says U.S. utilities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security of a malware code used in Grizzly....
voanews 5:13:00 AM CET
