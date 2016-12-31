Main Menu

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Vermont Utility Finds Russian-linked Malware on a Laptop

BURLINGTON, VT. — A Vermont electric utility has confirmed it found on one of its laptops a malware code the U.S. government says is used by Russian hackers. The Burlington Electric Department says U.S. utilities were alerted by the Department of Homeland Security of a malware code used in Grizzly....

voanews 5:13:00 AM CET

Vermont utility finds malware code attributed to Russians

AP 5:48:00 AM CET

UPDATE 1-Russian hackers penetrated Vermont electric utility -Wash Post

reuters 4:42:00 AM CET

United States

Russian Federation

Mike Rogers

Jeff Mason

Barack Obama

Burlington Electric

Green Mountain Power

Leslie Adler

Eric Beech

Dustin Volz

Lisa Shumaker

Homeland Security

National Security Agency

Washington Post

