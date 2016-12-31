|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, December 31, 2016
CAN Expresses Concern about Buhari’s Silence on Southern Kaduna Killings
Declares January 8 national day of mourning. Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja. The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) friday expressed concerrn about the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari on the persistent killing of Christians in Southern part of Kaduna State, describing it as “perceived official....
thisdayonline 6:10:00 AM CET
