Saturday, December 31, 2016

Wife arrested after burnt body of envoy is found under a Rio bridge

The wife of the Greek ambassador to Brazil has been arrested in connection with his death after a charred body was found in a burnt-out car under a viaduct near Rio de Janeiro. Françoise de Souza Oliveira, 40, was led into a police station in the region of Baixada Fluminense, about 15 miles from the centre of Rio.

thetimes 5:05:00 AM CET

Ambassador's wife accused of plotting his murder

bbc 9:49:00 AM CET

Greek ambassador to Brazil murdered by wife’s cop lover

manilatimes 8:51:00 AM CET

