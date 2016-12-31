|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Wife arrested after burnt body of envoy is found under a Rio bridge
The wife of the Greek ambassador to Brazil has been arrested in connection with his death after a charred body was found in a burnt-out car under a viaduct near Rio de Janeiro. Françoise de Souza Oliveira, 40, was led into a police station in the region of Baixada Fluminense, about 15 miles from the centre of Rio.
thetimes 5:05:00 AM CET
