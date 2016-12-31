Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Dec 31, 2016 11:35AM ESTpublished: Dec 31, 2016 11:35AM EST

An Iranian passenger plane was forced to return to Tehran's Mehrabad airport on Saturday after one of its two engines failed, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, adding that all passengers were safe. Taban Airlines' public relations manager was quoted by ISNA news agency as saying that its....

theglobeandmail 6:32:00 PM CET

Christophe Bukudjian to give concerts in Tehran, Shiraz

tehrantimes 6:49:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Tehran(IR)

Shiraz(IR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Taban Airlines (1)

Kevin Liffey (1)

Christophe Bukudjian (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Iranian Students' News Agency (1)

Airbus (1)

McDonnell Douglas (1)

Mehrabad International Airport (1)

Boeing (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

EADS

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.